USDA Announces Details of Direct Assistance to Livestock Producers through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

Livestock producers are eligible for direct assistant through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Livestock that are included are cattle, lambs, yearlings and hogs. The total payment will be calculated using the total:
(1) number of livestock sold between January 15 and April 15, 2020, multiplied by the payment rates per head, and
(2) the highest inventory number of livestock between April 16 and May 14, 2020, multiplied by the payment rate per head.
Livestock producer’s assistance applications will be accepted through August 28, 2020. Livestock producers will need to contact and apply through their local Farm Service Agency (FSA) office. For Bradley county livestock producers, the local FSA is located in Monticello, AR. To apply or for more information, contact Christa Kimbrell, County Executive Director Drew/Bradley/Calhoun County FSA, at 419 W Gaines St., Suite 2, Monticello, AR 71655, or call 870-224-7301 (Fax 855-641-0897).
