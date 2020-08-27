Warren and Hermitage Schools Cancelled for Thursday due to Hurricane Laura

Press brief from the Warren School District:
Due to the forecasted impact from Hurricane Laura, the Warren School District will be closed today, August 27. Please be safe!
Press brief from the Hermitage School District:
Hermitage Schools will pivot to remote learning today, meaning staff will report but students will use their technology to complete their lessons at home. Students should check their learning platforms or email for more information from their teachers.
FBC Preschool is cancelled as well for Thursday
