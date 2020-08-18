Warren announces Lumberjack Football ticket sale information

Warren School District and Warren High School in accordance with the directives regarding large outdoor venues for school sponsored team sports, all athletic events must follow the requirements set forth by the ADH.
There are limited seats available for the home side. On the following dates, parents of Warren High School football players, cheerleaders and band members will have an opportunity to purchase season tickets for $25 per person for the 2020-2021 football season for Senior High football games, only.
August 26 - Senior football players, cheerleaders, and band members’ parents
August 27 - Junior football players, cheerleaders, and band members’ parents
August 28 - Sophomore football players, cheerleaders, and band members’ parents
August 31- Fans will be allowed to purchase the remaining tickets
We will do our best to accommodate all seating arrangements.
