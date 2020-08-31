News
Monday, August 31, 2020
Warren Boxing Club holds ribbon cutting for its Main Street workout facility
The Warren Boxing Club held the grand opening ribbon cutting of its workout facility at 221 S Main St. in Warren Monday, August 31, 2020. Best of luck to this new Warren business.
