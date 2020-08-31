Warren City Council approves finance plan for fire engine

Five of the six members of the Warren City Council met in a called meeting to consider a financial plan for purchasing a new, used ladder engine, August 31. Three members were present and two took part by phone. By a vote of 3-2 the council authorized a loan from Warren Bank and Trust Company at a rate of 1.25% for 60 months. Proposals from other local financial institutions were considered. Warren Bank offered the lowest rate.
In a previously called meeting conducted last week, the council had approved buying the fire ladder engine subject to a personal inspection by city fire personnel. At the time Mayor Pennington had recommended buying the engine, equipment and building a necessary addition to the fire truck bay to house the new engine due to its size, with city cash money. Council members had believed the plan was to finance the new engine, equipment and construction addition and balked at using cash funds without checking into a loan. That is why another meeting was called.
Council Member Dorothy Henderson was the most vocal. She stated as Chair of the Council's Ways and Means Committee, she felt the city needed to maintain its cash as much as possible in order to meet other needs that may arise, especially during a pandemic. She mentioned the Westside Pool, economic development projects and police needs. Council Member Henderson has indicated that the city has traditionally financed big equipment purchases in order to retain strong cash balances.
Subject to the engine being found in order upon inspection, it will be driven to Warren and put in service.
