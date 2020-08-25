Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Warren City Council Street Committee plans street tour

Two of the three members of the Warren City Council Street Committee met Monday, August 24 to discuss a proposed list of streets to be paved during 2020.  Also in attendance were Mayor Pennington, Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis and Administrative Secretary Charlette Brown.  The Committee consist of Council Member Emily Moseley, Chairperson,  and Council Members Zack Burks and Joel Tolefree.  Present for the meeting were Chairperson Moseley and member Zack Burks.

The committee discussed streets that were brought up in a February, 2020 meeting and decided to drive over the streets in person prior to making a final recommendation.  The committee will consider all streets brought to the committees attention and information provided by the Street Foreman.

Once the committee sets a priority list, estimates of the cost will be prepared and the list will be finalized and submitted to the full council for approval or amendment.  The project will then be bid out.


at 1:14 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)