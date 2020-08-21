Warren City Council Ways & Means Committee Meets

Members of the Warren City Council Ways & Means Committee met August 20 in the Municipal Courtroom. Covid-19 guidelines were followed.
Present were the three members of the committee:
*Council Member Dorothy Henderson-Chairperson
*Council Member Memory Burks Frazer
*Council Member Emily Moseley
Also in attendance was Mayor Pennington and Administrative Assistant Charlette Brown.
Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft was there to address the purchase of a new, used Fire Engine ladder truck.
At the request of Chairperson Henderson, Mayor Pennington went over the status of the city's current 2020 budget for the first half of the year. She informed the committee that the budget was on target for the year to date and revenues had been stable to strong.
The Mayor presented information relating to the proposed 2021 budget. Mayor Pennington indicated the city is looking at a 2% raise and one new police car as well as needs by other departments. Chairperson Henderson asked several questions and specifically talked about the need for improvements to police and fire salaries and benefits. The members were asked to study the information provided and be ready to meet again.
The meeting then turned to a discussion of the need to purchase a fire engine ladder truck to replace the city's current ladder engine that has been unusable for some time. The engine would be extremely expensive to repair according to Fire Chief Ashcraft.
The chief informed the committee that he has found a used ladder engine in very good condition for around $129,000.00 in Pennsylvania. He proposes to try to make a deal for the engine subject to personally inspecting the engine and subject to the city council's final approval. Mayor Pennington stated the matter needs to be dealt with as quickly as possible and she will call a special meeting of the council when and if the price is affirmed and the engine is inspected by city fire personnel and found in good order.
Chairperson Henderson asked why the Fire Committee had not been briefed on the plan, since purchasing the engine falls within their purview and since the purchase will be made in 2020 and is already budgeted for? Mayor Pennington reported she had been unable to set up a meeting of the Fire Committee and she thought the Ways and Means Committee should be aware prior to the special council meeting. The Ways & Means members expressed their appreciation. The Fire Committee consist of Council Members : Joel Tolefree, Chairman and council members Angela Marshall and Dorothy Henderson.
Work will continue on the 2021 budget in preparation for the next Ways & Means meeting.
