Warren Coach Bo Hembree speaks to Warren Lions Club

On hand to speak to the Club as the primary program was Warren Lumberjack Head Football Coach Bo Hembree. Coach Hembree talked about the 2020 season and the difficulties high school football is facing due to the covid-19 pandemic. He stated the team is working hard and trying to stay healthy. He went on to say his primary goal is to protect the kids and the team and the school will follow the rules set out by the Governor and state government.
The coach went over his entire team name by name and position and he needed no notes. He indicated he believes he has a very good team ready to play. Coach Hembree said the team has more depth than it has had in some time. He went on to say he does not know how this season will play out or how many fans will be able to take part. According to the coach his team wants to play and they are preparing, but safety will be the first priority.
As always the coach was upbeat and ready for the season.
No comments:
Post a Comment