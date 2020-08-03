Warren Fire Department helps extinguish Church Street fire

Nine members of the Warren Fire Department answered a call to 403 E. Church Street August 2 after smoke was noticed by a passerby. The firemen were able to break in the house and remove the occupant and put out the fire. There was minor damage and the structure was smoked up.
According to the report, the fire was caused by a cigarette being left burning on a counter in the bathroom and it fell into a trash container. It was fortunate that the smoke was noticed and called in. Cigarettes should never be left burning.
The department also responded to a gas leak and a vehicle accident during the time period of July 17 to August 2.
