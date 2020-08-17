Warren Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire

From August 11 through August 17, the Warren Fire Department responded to seven calls. Among them was a structure fire at 688 Highway 278 Bypass. Fifteen firemen answered the alarm.
The Department worked three accidents, one case of a power line being down and two false alarms.
The Warren Central Station is located on Myrtle Street and is part of the City of Warren Emergency Services Center. It is manned 24-7. The Department operates an unmanned substation on N. Wright Street. Firemen respond to the substation as needed.
