Warren Fire Department responds to accidents

The Warren Fire Department answered a vehicle accident call August 17 at the intersection of N. Martin and W. Pine Streets and answered another call August 23 at the same location. In both instances only one fireman responded and there were no serious injuries.
The Department continues to work with the Mayor"s Office and the Warren City Council to secure a new, previously owned fire engine ladder truck. Subject to personal inspection and final approval of the City Council, the Chief hopes to have the engine very soon.
No comments:
Post a Comment