Warren School Board hires bus drivers

The WSD School Board met for their regular monthly meeting August 11, 2020.The following bus drivers were hired or rehired during the August 10 regular school board meeting. :
George Alexander
Ashleigh Bunch
Henry Cox
Ashley Davis
Kevin Dunn
Idonia Godwin
Joe Mason
Betty McCoy
Wayne White
Bobby Hagler-Sub Driver
Carolyn Pate-Sub Driver
In other business the board heard minute messages from all administrators and approved the financial report.
The board approved a contract between the school district and South AR Rehabilitation to provide services to the district including athletes. The vote was 7-0. The board then approved the purchase of 160 internet devices from AT&T and Horizon. The vote was again 7-0.
Bridgett Clark addressed the board asking that her job be reclassified and the salary increased for the duties she is carrying out. The board President indicated they would review the request.
Superintendent Cornish gave a report on plans to open the school on August 24. He went over plans in some detail. According to the superintendent, some 1545 students are expected in the Warren School District when school begins. Of that number 725 have chosen to attend virtually, meaning they will stay home and be taught by the internet.
Dr. Kerry Pennington thanked the superintendent and staff for the great work they are doing under very difficult conditions. The rest of the board chimed in agreement.
