Warren School District considered high risk for COVID-19 spread according to the ACHI

LITTLE ROCK ― The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement enhanced its COVID-19 web page Thursday with the addition of trend information on new cases in Arkansas’s public school districts.
The page, achi.net/covid19, previously provided cumulative and active case counts within the geographic boundaries of school districts, as well as community-level case counts and testing rates by county. Beginning today, ACHI has replaced active cases per district with new cases per district, displayed as the rate of new cases over the past two weeks per 10,000 residents of the district. To show trends over time, we also display the 14-day rates from the previous three weeks.
Rates of new cases by district are color-coded to signify risk levels. Rates that indicate the highest level of risk ― a 14-day new case rate of 50 or more per 10,000 residents ― are shown in red.
ACHI also updated its community-level data Thursday. The data are now current as of Aug. 17. ACHI plans to provide weekly updates.
ACHI is providing the information in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health, the Arkansas Department of Education, and the Arkansas GIS Office. Population estimates for school districts are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2014‒2018.
Case counts include both children and adults. Community counts do not include incarcerated populations. School district counts do not include cases among incarcerated populations or in nursing homes. Counts are not given for districts or communities with fewer than 10 cases, to minimize the risk of identifying individuals.
ACHI is a nonpartisan, independent health policy center that serves as a catalyst for improving the health of all Arkansans through evidence-based research, public issue advocacy, and collaborative program development.
According to the statistics provided by ACHI, the Warren School District is considered a high risk as schools set to reopen Monday.
The Hermitage school district is currently at the lowest risk level.
