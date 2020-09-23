BCEDC accepts donation of property

Board members of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission met Monday, September 21 to conduct the regular monthly board meeting. All the normal monthly reports were presented and reviewed. The board then heard a presentation from Vyve Broadband concerning funding available to expand internet capability in Bradley County and throughout Arkansas. Vyve operates cable tv in Warren.
The board voted to accept a donation of property on E. Pine Street from the Binns family. The land may be used for housing development in the future.
Board members then approved the purchase of a new copier. Bids were taken and the low bid was selected. A job fair for October 1 was announced.
No comments:
Post a Comment