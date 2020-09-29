BCMC Rural Health Clinic and Women’s Clinic to hold Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Oct. 1-2

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the flu shot, but your insurance will be billed. If you do not have insurance, it will cost $25.
The flu is a contagious respiratory disease that can cause mild to severe illness, and even death in the most serious cases. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting the flu vaccine yearly. Anywhere from 25-50 million infections are reported in the United States each year with the height of the flu season generally occurring from December through March.
Everyone six months or older, with rare exceptions, should get a flu shot each year. The flu vaccine does not give you the flu and usually takes one to two weeks to start working. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October.
No comments:
Post a Comment