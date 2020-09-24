Bradley County Circuit Court report

Four pleas have been recently approved by Bradley County Circuit Court with Judge Sam Pope presiding. The convictions approved are as follows:
- Michael Curry-Possession of Controlled substance, Schedule I & II,24 months imposed and 24 months suspended.
- Steven Shane Sivils, Jr.-Petition to revoke past suspended sentence, 24 months imposed
- Kandace L. Loetscher-Possession of controlled substance, schedule I & II, endangering welfare of minor, violation of omnibus DWI act, 36 months probation
- Brittany Amanda White-Burglary residential, theft of property, breaking or entering, theft of firearm multiple cases, 72 months probation
Each case had fees and fines as directed by the court.
Court proceedings are being conducted in accordance with covid-19 guidelines.
