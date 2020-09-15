Council votes to reject shooting range bids and rebid

Four of the six members of the Warren City Council were present for the September 14 regular monthly meeting of the council. Council members Angela Marshall and Joel Tolefree, who serve on both the Warren City Council and the Warren School Board, were absent attending a school board training session. Four members constitute a quorum so the meeting went forward with Mayor Pennington presiding.
Minutes were approved for the August 10 regular meeting and called meetings of August 26, August 31 and September 8. The financial report was presented in detail by City Clerk Helen Boswell. The Clerk informed the council that revenues remain strong. The most recent city sales tax payment generated $84,256.91 and the city's share of the county sales tax was $57,106.20. The amounts were up three and four percent respectively. The District Court monthly report was also submitted.
It was announced that Brenda Bass resigned as a Parks and Recreation Commissioner. The Mayor nominated and the council confirmed the appointment of Jerry Butler to fill a position on the Commission.
The council then followed the Mayor's recommendation to reject the bids recently received for construction of the rifle and pistol range, due to the bids being severely over budget. The council then voted to rebid the project. Next the council members voted to approve the low bid to repave the apron at Warren Municipal Airport in the amount of $576,000.00. The city has grant funds to cover the cost. Then the members approved resolution A-652 to levy 5mills on city property for the coming year. This is not a new tax, it is approval of the existing tax. State law requires millage to be reset each year by the entity leving.
Police Chief Shaun Hildreth provided the monthly report on the police department. He informed the council there remains one vacancy for a patrol officer and the department has a candidate being reviewed for civil service action. Police Committee Chairperson Council Member Memory Burks Frazer reported that the committee recommended the following pay grade increases:
*Step Increase for Corporal Alex Meeks
*Step Increase for Officer Brian Gorman
*Step Increase for Officer Wesley Kleiser
All three were approved.
Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft gave the monthly fire department report. He told the council the new ladder truck is in and would become functional after the department's training meeting, following the council meeting. The Fire Committee then announced that Hunter Tre MaHanes has been hired by the Civil Service Commission as a volunteer fireman. He is certified.
Sanitation/Building Official MIke May reported on both departments. The council voted to have a lot at W. Church and Rock Streets ordered cleaned up. Mr. May reported that property on Howard Street should have clean up underway within days.
Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis informed the council that the department has been trimming limbs and picking up trash on several streets. Street Committee Chairperson Council Member Emily Moseley told the members that plans for street paving are underway. The final list of streets remains pending.
Council Member Dorothy Henderson gave the Community and Economic Development report, due to the absence of the Chairperson, Council Member Marshall. The committee met September 8 and discussed several items as follows:
1. The committee desires to revisit the RFQ qualifications and strategic plans and goals for the city and seek a national recruiter to try and locate prospects for the city to follow up.
2. The city swimming pool was discussed.
3. The committee voiced its disapproval of the spec building in the industrial park having been given away without the knowledge of the city council. The committee felt like the building could have been taken down and reused at another site for future economic development. In this case it was given to the prison company, which did not need it, and then donated to another private business. The taxpayers of Warren paid almost $150,000.00 for the building. The council had no say as to the action taken, but felt they should have been informed and given opportunities to keep the building.
4. The committee was updated on the status of the poultry plant.
5. Ashley Foreman, Director of the Chamber of Commerce and BCEDC attended and talked about websites, job fairs, weekly job postings, the "Vision Coalition", broadband and housing development.
Council Member Dorothy Henderson, chairperson of the Ways and Means Committee gave a report on two separate meetings of the committee. One meeting dealt with the deferral of employees' social security payments. The committee voted not to defer the payments and action by the full council in a called meeting approved the recommendation. If the taxes are forgiven, by Congress in the future the city will take action.
The other meeting was related to the city's 2021 budget preparation. They reviewed request from department heads and worked on the purchase of the new ladder engine, which has since been approved by the full council. The city pool was talked about and employees' salaries. Another meeting will be set for more detailed budget discussions.
Reports from city boards and commissions were presented for review. The council approved utilizing the Warren School District Engineer to help prepare plans for repairs to the Warren Cultural Center, which is jointly owned by the city and school district.
In new business, the council approved a request for the school district to utilize city streets for homecoming activities October 9. Mayor Pennington and Chief Hildreth will work out the details.
Mayor Pennington urged everyone to respond to the census. Deadline is September 30. She urged anyone who has not responded by mail, internet or phone to do so at once. If you need help or information call the mayor's office at 226-6743. She also reminded everyone that failure to pass the state sales tax for roads, will cost the city of Warren an estimated $139,000.00 per year. This is renewing an existing tax. It is not a new tax. It will be on the ballot in November.
The council then voted to pay all bills for August.
The next council meeting is set for Tuesday, October 13 at 5:30PM. It is on Tuesday due to Monday being Columbus Day. The Agenda meeting is set for Thursday, October 8 at 7:00A.M.
