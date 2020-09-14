County 4-H clubs reorganizing

The Bradley County 4-H clubs are reorganizing and seeking new members. The purpose of these clubs is to give youth an opportunity to participate in the youth development educational program of the
University of the Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. Youth in 4-H clubs will learn life skills, enhance leadership skills, and increase self-esteem while serving in a number of community service projects. Youth in 4-H clubs have an opportunity to compete in a number of competitive activities, attend camps and earn scholarships for education. The following is a list of the Bradley County 4-H clubs with their leaders and meeting times.
Club:
Superstarts Club / 2nd Monday-4pm / Leader: Michelle Carter
Cloverbuds Club / 3rd Monday-4pm / Leader: Michelle Carter
Forestry Club / Varies / Leader: Joe Don Greenwood
Livestock Club / Varies / Leader: Joe Don Greenwood
Sewing Club / 3rd Thursday-4pm / Leader Michelle Carter
WMS(In-School Club) / Varies / Leader: Sandy Hollingsworth & Ashley Bryant
Unit membership in these clubs and their program benefits are available to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status. The Cooperative Extension Service is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. For more information about meetings, 4-H club membership or program benefits, contact John Gavin or Michelle Carter at the Bradley County Cooperative Extension office located at 201 N. Bragg Street in Warren, AR, or call 870-226-8410.
