Director of ArDOT speaks to Warren Rotary

|Pictured are District 26 State Senator Eddie Cheatham, Director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation Lorie Tudor, District 8 State Representative Jeff Wardlaw, and Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington.
State Representative Jeff Wardlaw presented the program for the Rotary Club of Warren on Tuesday, Sept. 29. His program was Lorie Tudor, who is the Director for the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Tudor’s presentation focused on Issue 1, which is a proposed constitutional amendment that will appear on the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election ballot. This issue will allow voters to decide whether to continue the ½ cent sales tax for road improvements that has been in place since 2013 and is set to expire in 2023. A yes vote will make it a permanent revenue source for roads. She spent a good portion on the program explaining that this would not be a new tax, just a continuation of a current tax. Other highlights of the presentation included some photos of projects that ArDOT has already completed and also some maps of projects currently under construction and also what improvements are planned if Issue 1 passes. Tudor also explained how this tax money also goes to local county and city governments for road improvements within those areas. Her presentation included the numbers for Bradley County and Warren and what those numbers would look like if Issue 1 passes or if Issue 1 fails. She then answered a few questions from the club members.
