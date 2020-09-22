Elks Club makes a donation to the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center

Herb Carey, representing the Elks Club was in Warren Saturday, September 19 to present the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center a donation of $4200.00. The Elks have been consistent supporters of the Human Development Center for many years. They often have a picnic for the clients, families and staff, but could not this year due to covid-19.
The SE Center is very grateful for the organization's support and care for the clients, families and staff helped by the contributions made. Assistant Superintendent Dana Harvey was present to accept the donation.
