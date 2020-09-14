Extension Homemakers Clubs Seeking new members

An EH Club is a group of people who meet once a month to learn more about issues facing people today: personal and home safety; family relations and human development; foods and nutrition; the management of family resources; leadership; and clothing and textiles. These clubs also volunteer their time to important activities like the All Tomato Luncheon and Bradley County Fair. They donate time, goods and services to such worthy people and events as the Hope’s Place, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, local nursing home, making cancer turbans, and many others.
In the past, Extension Homemakers Clubs have been known as FACE Clubs and Home Demonstration Clubs. We have two traditional clubs in Bradley County. Each month, a designated leader from each attends a county-wide leader training conducted by the Cooperative Extension Service. These leaders then present the lesson to their fellow club members at their monthly meeting. We also have one project club in Bradley County, the Bradley Block Builders (Quilting) Club, which also meets once a month.
Anyone who is interested in improving home and community life may join EHC. You may join one of the two traditional clubs in the county, the project club, or become a member-at-large. Members-at-large may attend any special meetings and receive the Homemakers News newsletter. All EH clubs are open to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status. The Cooperative Extension Service is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. Listed below, you will find the names of the Bradley County Extension Homemakers Clubs, the meeting time of each, and the president of each club.
