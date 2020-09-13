Fall Warren Open, Equipment & Farm Auction

A large crowd was on hand for the equipment and farm auction conducted by Tony Cathy Auctions Saturday, September 12. The event is held annually at the Cathy facility located on Rock Street in Warren. All types of equipment and other items are made available to purchase and are auctioned off.
This event and others conducted by Tony Cathy bring out a large number of local residents and business men and women as well as many from outside Warren. It generates a lot of economic activity.
