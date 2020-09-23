Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Feature: A look at the Warren Public Housing Authority

The City of Warren has one of the best managed Public Housing Authorities in Arkansas.  The authority is a creation of municipal government that operates housing for the low to moderate income, elderly and handicapped.  It is operated as an independent agency and is managed by a five member board.  Any time a board member's term expires, the remaining  members make a nomination and the Warren City Council must confirm the appointment or reappointment.  State law dictates the process.

