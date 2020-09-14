Monday, September 14, 2020

Fire Department answers six calls

From September 6 through September 12, the Warren Fire Department responded to six calls.  There were false alarms September 6 and 7 and a grass fire near Fullerton and Wheeler Streets September 9.

The department was summoned to a power line down at W. Pine and N. Martin Streets September 10.  September 11 the city assisted with a county alarm at 201 Bradley 25.  The final call was September 12 due to a gas leak near Hampton and Ethridge Streets.

The grass fire of September 9 resulted in two firefighters responding.  The other calls were handled by one fireman.



