Fire Department answers six calls

From September 6 through September 12, the Warren Fire Department responded to six calls. There were false alarms September 6 and 7 and a grass fire near Fullerton and Wheeler Streets September 9.
The department was summoned to a power line down at W. Pine and N. Martin Streets September 10. September 11 the city assisted with a county alarm at 201 Bradley 25. The final call was September 12 due to a gas leak near Hampton and Ethridge Streets.
The grass fire of September 9 resulted in two firefighters responding. The other calls were handled by one fireman.
