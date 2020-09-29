Former Hermitage Hermits football coach picked to win alabama U.S. Senate Seat

By Maylon T. Rice
Special to the Saline River Chronicle
Tommy Tubberville, the 2nd head coach of the Hermitage Hermits, back in 1978-1979, will, according to pollsters in Alabama and some national polling organization, win the Nov. 3rd General Election to become Alabama’s newest U.S. Senator.
A Republican, Tubberville faces, Doug Jones, a Democrat, who was elected almost four years ago, as newly elected President Donald J. Trump, selected former U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama to become the Attorney General of the United States.
Jones, a Democrat, in 2017, defeated a GOP conservative in a special election for the GOP held seat, despite Sessions and President Trumps, urging of Republican to hold the U.S. Senate Seat.
What the in state polling in Alabama experts are saying: The most recent poll of the race conducted by Morning Consult (in Montgomery, Al) from September 11-20. found Tuberville leading Jones by 18 points, 52% to 34% among likely voters.
Such political experts, like The Cook Political Report and Inside Electionsrate has said the race as "leans Republican" while Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics rates the U.S. Senate contest outcome to "likely Republican."
The conservative, “FiveThirtyEight's US Senate forecasting model” shows Tuberville with a 78% chance of defeating Jones in November. While the forecast predicts a victory for the football coach, Tuberville is only forecasted to win 53% of the popular vote share.
As college football thrives in Alabama, commanding most of if not all the news headlines, this race has given the state some added national press outside the usual political clashes this summer and fall heading into the Nov. 3rd General Election.
Tuberville is a much more formidable opponent, than just a well-known football coach running for public office, a large part of its is thanks to President Trump's endorsement.
Tubberville, defeated Sessions, in a July GOP only runoff, by having no legislative record to attack, and more importantly, not facing any major scandals or accusations of sexual misconduct while in office or as a football coach.
And in the all-important money race: Jones has amassed a sizeable cash advantage over Tuberville. Jones has raised $14.3 million so far this cycle, spent $7.6 million, and has $8.7 million in cash on hand, according to figures from the Center for Responsive Politics.
Tuberville has raised nearly $3.4 million, has spent $2.8 million, and has around $551,000 in cash on hand. But Tubberville’s personal net worth, according to several financial services, is at $53 million dollars.
While Tuberville, who is considered one of the most successful football coaches at Auburn University, is attempting to persuade voters to select him for the United States Senate over an incumbent, Jones, who is considered to be in the weakest position of any Senate Democrat in this year’s election.
Sessions, who fought back for his former political life trying to reclaim the U.S. Senate seat he vacated in 2017, in a GOP race against Tubberville and other candidates in March 2020. But Sessions could not overcome President Trump giving his full support behind Tubberville for the nomination.
A native of the Harmony Grove community, near Camden, Tubberville was the first quarterback of the Harmony Grove Hornets. He went on to an athletic scholarship to Southern State College (now Southern Arkansas University) in Magnolia.
He played safety for the Muleriders 1972-76. In 1972, SAU won the Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference title, under legendary coach, Raymond “Rip” Powell. Tuberville also played on the Mulerider golf team.
Fresh out of SAU in May 1976, Tubberville came to Hermitage to coach under the Hermits first football coach Brownie Paramlee, who began the program in 1973-74. Tubberville in 1976-77, coached the junior high Hermits and in 1978-79 was the head Sr. High Coach.
He married his high school sweetheart, Vicki Lynn Harris of Camden on Dec. 19, 1976 in Camden. She was a graduate of Henderson State College (now HSU-Arkansas State). The couple divorced a few years later.
While at Hermitage, the sudden death of this father, Charles Tuberville, a World War II decorated veteran, died at a National Guard training camp as a member of the National Guard.
The death was hard to the close knit family, according to Tubberville, sister for former business partner, Vicki Tubberville Fewell. Tommy, his sister Vicki, brother, Charles III and their mother, Olive were devastated by the sudden loss of their father and husband. Charles, a National Guard employee, was an inspiration to his son’s football and now, apparently his political career. His sister told national newspapers covering the campaign: “He (Charles) and Tommy were very close,” Fewell said. “He (Tommy) and Dad would work together because of their love of sports.”
His father Charles, was an Arkansas Activities Association, referee in South Arknasas as Tubberville was growing up.
The Tubberville children considered themselves “Army brats,” and supporting veterans has become central to Tuberville’s campaign.
His strong alliance with Christian values, the campaign says comes from the days his family attended Maul Road Church of Christ in nearby Camden.
Many in Bradley County may recall that in the summers between school terms at Hermitage, Tubberville and his sister, Vicki, ran a weekend only-catfish restaurant, near Camden, called “Tubbys.” Tubberville worked the weekend job to to supplement the football coaches/teacher pay for the Class B football program, the lowest classification of football in Arkansas at the time.
He left Hermitage to go to Arkansas State University walking on as a graduate assistant. He solicited the help of the late Robert L. Newton of the Eagle Democrat to write him a letter of introduction to Lacewell, a former Fordyce Redbug player and Arkansas A&M alumni.
Already in the GOP run-off Tubberville when asked about the U.S. Senator’s salary, $174,000 per year, he would “forgo the salary and donate that the charity.”
Many will also remember that after the firing of Razorback Danny Ford in 1998, Tubberville, who was at Ole Miss at the time, was rumored to be the next University of Arkansas coach, but instead, Houston Dale Nutt, and got the UA job.
Tubberville married his current wife, Suzette Fette, in 1991. The couple has two grown sons.
Tuberville’s football past has been present on the campaign trail, and Alabama Democrats have used his losses, abrupt job changes and team decisions to call into question his integrity and ability to win on Election Day.
But Tuberville time at Auburn, where he coached the Tigers from 1999 to 2008, and posted an 85-40 record and the university’s longest winning streak against the Crimson Tide, six straight, in the rivalry, hold strong in this political race.
And he’s been through “tough times,” in football as well. In 2004, Auburn officials once got on an airplane, just knowing he would lose to arch-rival Alabama in the Iron Bow to recruit, Bobby Patrino, who was in Louisville at the time.
The Tigers, won over Alabama, Tuberville held on to his job. The incident is remembered as “JetGate,” in Auburn lore. And the next season, Tuberville led Auburn to a 13-0 season, earning him Coach of the Year Awards from the SEC, his second, and The Associated Press.
Tuberville, it has been said, was more like a chief executive, excellent at hiring assistant coaches who supported his team and mission. And also recruiting players and turning them into future players in the National Football League.
Tuberville played safety at Southern Arkansas University, then started his coaching career — after graduation in 1976, he coached at nearby Hermitage High for four years, then Arkansas State University for five year.
From 1986 to 1993, he coached at the University of Miami, under former Razorback great Jimmy Johnson, and Dennis Erickson, contributing to three championships as a graduate assistant and later as the defensive coordinator.
For the 1994 season, he served as defensive coordinator for Texas A&M, under R. C. Slocum, which finished with a 10-0-1 record.
His first collegiate head coaching job was at the University of Mississippi for the 1995 season, where he bolstered a movement to bar the Confederate battle flag from home games.
Ole Miss has since barred the “Stars and Bars” from athletic contests and later changed their mascot from “Colonel Reb,” and their nickname form the Rebels to the Black Bears but has since changed the mascot to the Land Shark.
His departure from Auburn was much quieter: After a disappointing 2008 season, he resigned, taking a year off from coaching as an analyst for ESPN before assuming the head coach role at Texas Tech.
But keeping with the flair of his exit from Mississippi, after Tuberville had spent three years coaching Texas Tech, he silently withdrew from a recruitment dinner to accept the head coaching job at Cincinnati in December 2012.
Ending with a bang in four seasons at Cincinnati, he won a share of the American Athletic Conference championship once before retiring from football in 2016.
He and his family moved to Florida and only last year moved back to Alabama to run for the U.S. Senate seat he hopes to win on election night – Nov. 3rd.
If he should win, he will be the first former resident of Bradley County to win a U.S. Senate seat and one of just a few former Arkansas residents to win a U.S. Senate seat in another state.
