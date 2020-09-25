Free food distribution Saturday

Saturday September 26, 2020 There will be a drive by free food distribution at Mount Olivet Methodist Church at Calmer, AR ( church at intersection of Hwy 114 and Hwy 65). Time starts 10 am till noon. Give away includes 3 boxes each!! A box of fresh fruits and vegetables, box of meat and a box of pantry foods. We have plenty and no one will be turned away as long as we have the food!!
Please share this with your friends and neighbors who may be interested! We will not turn folks from other surrounding counties away either. If they come we will share.
No comments:
Post a Comment