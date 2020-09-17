Thursday, September 17, 2020

GFWC Warren Woman's Club met on Tuesday


The GFWC Warren Woman’s Club met Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church. This is the first meeting of the club for the 2020-2021 year.  Fourteen members were present, wearing masks and adhering to social distancing.  Diane Parnell, President, presented Diane Purvis with a 25-year membership pin.  Ms. Purvis was a GFWC member in Mississippi, before joining Warren Woman’s Club in 2001.

Hostess and Co-Hostess were Jennifer Taylor and Clydene Davis.


