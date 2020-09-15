Ground broken for new recreational center at Human Development Center

A small group of local and state officials along with Southeast Arkansas Human Development Staff were on hand to officially break ground for the new Recreational Center being constructed on the campus. Master of ceremonies for the event was Superintendent of the Southeast Center, Mark Wargo. Also speaking was Melissa Stone, DDS Director. The small crowd was limited to follow covid-19 guidelines for the Center.
Pictured turning the first symbolic shovels of dirt are L-R:
Dale Woodall-Facilities Manager
James Ratliff-Asst. Facilities Manager
Mark Wargo-Superintendent of Southeast HDC
Denisa Pennington-Mayor of Warren
Tammy Benbrook-Asst. DDS Director and native of Warren
Darrell Pickney-DDS Bd. President
Gregg Reep-Chairman, Volunteer Council for Southeast HDC
Melissa Stone-DDS Director
The new facility will serve multiple purposes but will primarily be a recreation center for the clients. It will be 6200 square feet. The Southeast HDC serves close to 100 clients and families and works over 200. The Center cares for and trains where possible some of our most vulnerable citizens of all ages.
No comments:
Post a Comment