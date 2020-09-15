Hampton man dies in Highway 278 accident early Tuesday morning in Bradley County

A 56 year-old man died in a one vehicle accident Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 7:57am on U.S. Highway 278 in Bradley County.
According to the Arkansas State Police, Benjamin O. Travis, of Hampton, was driving a 2008 Dodge Dakota eastbound on U.S. Highway 278 when the vehicle crossed the center line. It continued across the eastbound lane of traffic, ran off the north side of the highway and went off the road into a steep ditch embankment, overturning on its top.
Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the accident.
No comments:
Post a Comment