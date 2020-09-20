Health Department announces drive-through flu clinic

The Arkansas Department of Health has announced there are no longer going to be any “mass flu clinics." They will start giving flu shots today, Monday, September 21, 2020. There will be a drive through day on September 23. On this day they are asking the patients who are coming for a flu shot to enter the parking lot using the North entrance of the Health Departments facility on Scogin Drive in Monticello and remain in vehicles. If a patient has a scheduled appointment, they will use the south entrance and park on the south side of the building. For anyone coming another date besides the 23rd to get a flu shot, they can remain in their vehicle and call inside and a nurse will come out to their car, no appointment necessary.
For more information, please call 870.270.2056.
