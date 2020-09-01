Hermitage Migrant Coordinator Selena Jurado and Hermitage School District Superintendent Dr. Tracy Tucker speak to Rotary

Pictured are Hermitage Migrant Coordinator Selena Jurado and Hermitage School District Superintendent Dr. Tracy Tucker from the Rotary program today.
Dr. Tucker introduced Jurado as her program for the Rotary Club on Sept. 1, 2020. Jurado spoke about the OSY (Out of School Youth) Summer English Program that was in Hermitage over the summer for migrant workers under 22 years of age. This program helped educate these young men in English, math, and health. Each student received a backpack, notebook, pen, and dictionary. Jurado stressed how important this program is and how dedicated the students were to come to this program after working long hours in the fields. The sessions were held outside under tents with social distancing observed and masks worn. One of the key things the students learned was about COVID-19 and showed them how to perform the protocols we’ve all learned to live under the last few months. Each student took a pre-test and post-test after the program and Jurado was excited to tell the crowd that the students experienced 95% growth over the course of the program.
