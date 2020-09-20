Sunday, September 20, 2020

Hermitage School Board conducts monthly meeting


Members of the Hermitage School Board met September 14 and conducted monthly business.

Minutes of the last board meeting were approved , Dr. Tucker, Superintendent's report was presented and the financial report was reviewed.  The budget for 2020-2021 was approved.

In other action the keyboard approved repair work to the fire alarms from TIP/TAPS.  Next the board approved  emergency personnel policies for covid-19 leave and the federal statement of assurance.  The board voted not to make any changes to the student handbook for transportation changes for extra-curricular activities.

Members vote to refund bonds and to approve the SPED Budget.  Then a vote was taken approving unemployment compensation through ASBA.

After going into executive session the board came out and voted to hire Lacey Hollingsworth for a long bus route.  Then the board approved the minority recruitment plan.

