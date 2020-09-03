Hospital usage up

Bradley County Medical Center Board met Thursday, August 27 and was informed that usage was back on the increase but revenues were weaker due to some issues with billing appropriately that has left money on the table that should have been charged. The hospital comptroller provided a detailed financial report and indicated that the billing issues are being corrected and she believes the finances will improve. The board was told that sales tax revenues remain strong and work is ongoing to recruit another doctor. CEO Steve Henson reported that the $300,000.00 of state money has been received.
The following medical staff recommendations for reappointment were submitted and approved:
*Bradley Biggers, M.D., Family Medicine
*Lan Birkett, M.D., Pathology
*Perkins Mukunyadzi, M.D., Pathology
*Michael Flick, M.D., RAPA
*David Jong, M.D., RAPA
*Mhd Zaghlouleh, M.D., ARSAVES
*Sanjeeva Onteddu, M.D., ARSAVES
*Krishna Nalleballe, M.D., ARSAVES
*Kelly-Ann Patrice, M.D., ARSAVES
*Jay Hinkle, M.D., ARSAVES
*Margaret Tremwel, M.D., ARSAVES
*Vishank Shah, M.D., ARSAVES
Mr. Henson again voiced his concern about the COVID-19 virus and the impact it can have on our people and the hospital. He stated the hospital is prepared to deal with patients and move those in need to special care. He talked about changes in the food service.
Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Tucker discussed the issue of finding nurses. She said the BCMC pay grade is competitive but hospitals in the region and other states are paying higher rates and it is creating a hardship on BCMC. The administration is researching options.
No comments:
Post a Comment