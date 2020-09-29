Hospital volumes down, revenue up

The Bradley County Medical Center Board was told Thursday, September 24 during their regular monthly meeting that volumes were down in August, but due to improved collections, especially for Medicare, the hospital's revenues remained strong and were up for the month. Some services of the hospital were also up. CEO Steve Henson informed the board that plans are to interview another physician prospect soon. He also reported several new nurses have been hired. The Hospital sales tax revenue remains very strong. The revenue recently received, which was collected in July, 2020 was $107,285.46.
Dr. Joe Wharton made a motion to approved the following medical staff recommendations:
- Kristen Dent, M.D., FPOB-reappointed
- Wesley Lane, M.D., Cardiology-reappointed
- Michael Weiner, M.D., Pathology-reappointed
- Kenneth Purvis, M.D., Emergency Medicine-reappointed
- Mohammad Malik, M.D., Hematology/Oncology-initial appointment
- Robert McCrary, M.D., Nephrology-moved to inactive
- James Beck, M.D., ER-moved to inactive
- Julius Petty, M.D., ER-moved to inactive
The board then voted to go into executive session to discuss personnel matters. No information has been provided concerning any action taken.
