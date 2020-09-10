Lions Club meets at El Ranchito

Members of the Warren Lions Club met Wednesday, September 9 at El Ranchito restaurant on East Cedar Street in Warren. The speaker was Ashley Foreman, Ex. Director of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce and the Bradley County Economic Development Commission. She informed the club of the various activities she is working on to promote the local community.
Ms. Foreman stated she is working with three potential housing developers who are considering building houses in Warren. She also discussed the creation of a group of young citizens who are being called the "Vision Coalition" who are interested in seeing more opportunities and activities in Warren.
The next scheduled Lions Club meeting is set for October 14, 2020 in the boardroom of the BCEDC at 12:00 noon.
No comments:
Post a Comment