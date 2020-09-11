Op/Ed: “Nothing will ever be the same”: A September 11, 2001 remembrance

By Rob Reep
I had to calculate it back to figure out exactly what grade I was in at the time. I graduated from Warren High in 2006, so I’m assuming I was a seventh grader at Warren Junior High at the time. Many events of that day seem to be a blur at this point, but I still remember certain aspects of it fairly vividly.
I remember going to my late Mother Beverly Reep’s classroom to say hi to her as I did almost everyday after my first period class, which must have been football as a seventh grader, but that day she was shaking and as far as I could tell, had been crying. I asked what was wrong and she told me that there appeared to have been an attack on New York City. Everything was fast paced. Being in between periods, my Mom was scrambling to get reorganized for her next group of kids, and I was needing to move on as well. By that point however the entire school knew what was going on, and the school day basically stopped for us. Teachers tried to keep our focus on class, but that was next to impossible.
Knowing that New York had been attacked hit me hard. Just a year or two prior my family was in New York during the winter, and we had visited numerous sites, including the World Trade Center.
We students meandered through the day somehow. Just how that was accomplished, I to this day can’t remember, but I can tell you I remember nothing else about that school day. It must have been like no other.
What I do remember so vividly was what happened immediately after school. I went to my Mom’s classroom. She quickly gathered her things and we went to her car. She must have been driving a Dodge Caravan at the time. As we drove away from the old Junior High on Pine Street, I could still sense that my Mom was intensely scared. She turned west onto Pine, the opposite direction from our home. I asked “where are we going?” “To get gas,” she replied. At the time I didn’t fully understand why going to get gas was so important, but she knew all to well the damage the events of September 11, 2001 might have on the economy and oil prices in general.
My Mom then uttered a sentence to me that has never left my mind in nearly two decades. “Rob, nothing will ever be the same.”
And she was right.
Nothing has ever been the same since.
We would eventually get back to some semblance of normalcy. Later that winter the Lumberjacks won their first State Championship in football, Barry Bonds broke the single season home run record, trade was normalized with China, and the Galileo spacecraft passed within 112 miles of Jupiter’s moon Io. The world kept spinning, but nothing was ever really the same.
Some things changed for the better, as I saw my Country united in a way it had never before been, or has been since. Republicans and Democrats cried together for the loss we all sustained, but we also found a common purpose, to stand up to the evil which sought us out. We were Americans first. Our President spoke for us all, and we truly knew he cared. He wasn’t divisive. I personally was not a supporter of President George Bush, but in that moment he brought us together, and I’ll be forever grateful for his honorable actions and his sympathy towards the people he represented.
Other things changed for the worse. Never again would we feel completely safe. For a seventh grade student in the little town of Warren, Arkansas, you might not think much was there to be lost. But to some extent, myself and my fellow classmates, not just in Warren, but all across this nation, were forced to grow up too soon that day. Our youthful innocence was stripped away in just a few hours. The world was no longer rosy. It was cold and harsh.
Later that evening of the night of the 11th of September, things became even clearer as to just what happened.
I grew up in a household of historians. My Mother was the best history teacher a person could ask for, and my father was a politician with a deep love of history as well, a trait that rubbed off on me in the years following.
As I look back at that day, that time, and the years and events which followed, I find myself comparing it to other times in our nation’s history.
On March 5, 1770, a group of British soldiers shot and killed a group of American colonial rioting-protesters in Boston, Massachusetts. The event is now known as the Boston Massacre. Without going into much detail on the event, it should be noted that the British soldiers were being bombarded by the crowd with ice and snowballs, some of which were very likely filled with other objects. Nonetheless, the event was a major flash point for what would become the American Revolution, the event which eventually led to the founding of the United States. A 47 year-old African and Native American man named Crispus Attucks was the first American colonial citizen to be killed during the Boston Massacre, and therefore the first person killed during the American Revolution.
The reason my mind drifts back to that event when comparing it to 9/11 is our response. In the aftermath of the Boston Massacre, colonial Americans cried and I’m sure felt fear at the escalation of events, but soon afterwards, the tears turned to anger, and the anger turned to action.
Our nation felt those exact same emotions within a 24 hour period on 9/11. By September 12, 2001, the tears had turned into a national goal, to rid the world of terrorism. It would take another ten years, but we did eventually kill the man who was ultimately responsible for the attack of that day.
It hasn’t all been perfect. In some ways the attacks of September 11 created problems we are still dealing with to this day, such as fear of our fellow mankind that might have a different color skin or religion from us, or the desire by some among our population to isolate the United States from the world around us.
I just hope as we remember that fateful clear blue day in September of 2001, that we always recall it as a day that we bled and cried together, and perhaps more importantly as the day we stood together. May we yearn to get back to that place of unity. I believe we can.
May God bless the United States of America.
No comments:
Post a Comment