Public Service Announcement from District Court Warren Department, 28th State District Court

Judge Anderson reminds those who owe fines that payment of fines can be made online at MyFinePayment.Com or by telephone at 877-591-8768. There is a nominal service charge for using this service. Fines may also be paid in cash or money order at the Warren Police Department. Persons with questions about fines may call the court office at the above number.
Judge Anderson asks for the understanding and patience of the public as the court seeks to help protect the health of the public as we all deal with the COVID-19 coronavirus.
No comments:
Post a Comment