Re-New-ing Edinburg discusses activities for fall and winter

The following are the complete minutes from the September 15, 2020 Re-New-ing Edinburg meeting:
Tenna Kemp called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone to Stewart’s Cash Store for the September meeting. Prior to the meeting members inspected the installation of the third barn quilt in New Edinburg on the old barn located behind the NE Commericial Historic District Marker. The quilt can be viewed by stopping by the marker located at 6420 Hwy 8 in New Edinburg.
Linda Hornaday passed out copies of the financial statement and with no questions or concerns, it was filed for audit.
Under the Facebook report, Kathy Waldrop stated the change in the “cover photo” had received over 900 “looks”. A post was made regarding the group’s participation in the October Junk Hunt plus the new barn quilt placed on Ray Estes’ Garage.
Under old business, Roger McClellan told the group that the Cleveland County Veterans Committee had provided funds to purchase three new flag poles, 12 Pole mounts, a POW Flag and a new American flag for the veterans park. During recent storms, six flags/mounts were blown down with several mounts broken off at the pole. Thanks are extended to John Blanchard and the committee for their assistance in replacing items needed. The Cleveland County Veterans Appreciation dinner will be held at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds on October 24, however, due to the virus, it will be a “drive through” dinner with no official program held. All veterans and one guest can receive a free fish/chicken dinner cooked by Dorey’s of Sheridan. Additional dinners may be purchased by the public for $10.00.
Patricia McClellan advised the group that an extension for the documentary grant had been granted and plans are now to complete the documentary prior to December, 2020. Pictures are still being accepted and can be emailed directly to grantrenewingedinburg@gmail.com.
A brief discussion was held concerning the group’s participation in the October Junk Hunt and Monday, September 21 at 8:30 was set as a work day at the store to price items donated.
Melody Spears informed the group that there would not be a fall barbecue at the community center due to the virus. She hopes one can be held in the Spring. Further discussion was held concerning Christmas decorations and a possible visit from Santa in December.
Information was distributed regarding Rison Shine in Rison creating a Cleveland County Calendar which is sponsored by FB&T Bank. Photos can be submitted to Risonshines@gmail.com and everyone is encouraged to submit photographs for possible inclusion in the calendar.
With no additional business, motion was made by Larry Waldrop to adjourn, seconded by Don Triplett. Motion Passed.
