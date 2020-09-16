Rotary district governor speaks to Warren Rotary

Rotary District 6170 Governor Jamie Higgins was the speaker at the Rotary Club meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15. Higgins spoke about the international mission of Rotary along with what other clubs throughout our district are doing in their communities. He also spoke highly of the work the Warren Rotary Club has done in the past and is planning to do in the future. Higgins also touched on his background, what Rotary means to him, and the impact Rotary International has on people all over the world. Joining Higgins in attendance was Assistant Governor Bonnie Hicks.
Pictured from left to right are Assistant Governor Bonnie Hicks, District Governor Jamie Higgins, and Warren Rotary Club President David Richey.
No comments:
Post a Comment