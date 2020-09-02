Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Six death from COVID-19 in Bradley County confirmed


Bradley County has sustained its six death from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Arkansas Department of Health's COVID-19 metrics site.

Statewide, 61,497 Arkansans have contracted the virus since the beginning of the year.  814 Arkansans have died from COVID-19.

Below are the stats for COVID-19 in Bradley County as of September 2, 2020:

  • Total Positive: 295
  • Active Positive: 39
  • Recovered: 250
  • Deaths: 6
  • Negatives: 3,000
