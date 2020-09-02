Six death from COVID-19 in Bradley County confirmed

Bradley County has sustained its six death from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Arkansas Department of Health's COVID-19 metrics site.
Statewide, 61,497 Arkansans have contracted the virus since the beginning of the year. 814 Arkansans have died from COVID-19.
Below are the stats for COVID-19 in Bradley County as of September 2, 2020:
- Total Positive: 295
- Active Positive: 39
- Recovered: 250
- Deaths: 6
- Negatives: 3,000
|Click advertisement to visit tonycatheyauctions.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment