UAM athletics aiming to help victims of Southern Louisiana hurricanes

MONTICELLO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello athletic department is aiming to collect supplies for victims of Southern Louisiana hurricanes from September 21 through October 9.
UAM is calling upon all Weevil faithful to help out during these unprecedented times. There will be a trailer in front of Steelman Field House beginning Monday, September 21 through Friday, October 9 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday.
Those willing to help are encouraged to bring supplies to the trailer during those times to help benefit families.
UAM will be asking for supplies like:
Mosquito Spray
Adult Wipes
Adult / Children undergarments
Socks
T-shirts
Cleaning Supplies
Baby supplies
Gloves
Antibiotic Cream
Soap
Sunscreen
Wipes
Granola Bars
Trail Mix
Toilet Paper
The plan is to distribute these supplies throughout the Lake Charles area and Allen Parish on October 10 and 11.
For more information, please contact UAM Head Football Coach, Hud Jackson at jacksonw@uamont.edu or 870-460-1317, or UAM Director of Athletics Padraic McMeel at mcmeel@uamont.edu or 870-460-1058.
