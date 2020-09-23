UAM Receives $50,000 Grant from the Windgate Foundation

Monticello, Ark. - The Windgate Foundation has awarded the University of Arkansas at Monticello a $50,000 grant to support visual arts. The grant will provide some of the first funding designated specifically for students pursuing art degrees. In addition to scholarships for art majors, the university will be able to purchase technology to support new graphic design course offerings within the university’s School of Arts and Humanities. “New scholarships and a designated Mac computer lab will continue to attract talented art students from the region and beyond. We have exceptional majors, and soon we can offer them even more comprehensive student support,” said Tom Richard, professor of art. In the last year, the art program has been the focus of program development and private planned gifts. The visual arts program received the university’s first operational endowment from Waymond Teague of Greenbrier last fall – the Barbara Teague Endowment for the Arts – made in memory of Waymond's wife.
“Our academic offerings continue to expand to meet student interest and industry needs,” said Crystal Halley, UAM interim vice chancellor for academic affairs. “The Windgate Foundation grant allows us to support our new graphic design courses with state-of-the-art resources."
Headquartered in Little Rock, the Windgate Foundation awards grants to non-profit public charities in the United States with a special interest in the arts and arts education. Since 1993, it has supported contemporary craft and visual arts through $855 million in grants to U.S. non-profit organizations, including several institutions in Arkansas. Recent grants from the Foundation include funding educational programs in the arts, scholarships, and instructional support to K-12 and higher education institutions, as well as funding programs for economically or socially disadvantaged children in the state. This is the first Windgate grant awarded to UAM.
"When Mr. Teague reached out to us to share the news of the generous endowment for the arts in memory of his wife, we immediately wanted to learn more about the program," said Patricia Forgy, executive director of Windgate Foundation. "We are pleased to partner with UAM in support of their goal to expand their offerings and allow more students to explore art-related careers."
Founded in 1909, UAM is comprised of three campuses in Southeast Arkansas in Monticello, Crossett and McGehee. The Colleges of Technology in Crossett and McGehee provide technical training and certificates, while the main residential campus in Monticello offers undergraduate and graduate programs.
No comments:
Post a Comment