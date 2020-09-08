Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Warren Arrest Report for August 30-September 6, 2020


The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Bentley S. Robertson / 203 Shelby St., Warren, AR  71671 / DOB 9-28-87 / Warrant on 9-6-20

at 9:23 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)