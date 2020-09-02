Warren Civil Service hires police officer

Members of the Warren Civil Service Commission met Tuesday, September 1 to consider filling a vacancy on the Warren Police force. All background investigation work had been completed and it was up to the commission to make a decision about hiring for the job.
The Commission hired William Terrance Grays to fill the position of Warren Police Officer. Mr. Grays is not certified and will attend the Law Enforcement Training Academy.
Civil Service members review all applications for police and fire certified positions and make hiring decisions. The commission is an appeals board for policemen and firemen who have been terminated or disciplined. Purpose of the commission is to keep politics out of law enforcement and code enforcement of fire codes and to strive to hire qualified personnel.
