Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Warren FD responds to five calls last week

For the time period of September 15 through September 21, 2020, the Warren Fire Department responded to five calls.  They were as follows:

  • 9-15-20, Eleven firemen responded to an accident on the 278 Bypass and extradited a person from an automobile.
  • 9-18-20, One fireman issued a citation for an ordinance violation at #2 Railroad Ave.
  • 918-20, A false alarm was answered at 326 Bradley Road 75 by two fireman.
  • 9-20-20, Two firemen assisted the Warren Police Department at 105 Johnson.
  • 9-21-20, One fireman issued a citation for ordinance violation at 509 Howard.

The Department held their monthly training Monday, September 14 and practiced operating the city's new ladder engine.




