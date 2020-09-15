Warren FD unveils new ladder engine

The Warren Fire Department unveiled its new ladder truck Monday afternoon, September 14, 2020, complete with new graphics, which was recently purchased from another city in Pennsylvania.
Warren Firemen were holding their regular monthly training meeting Monday evening. This months training session involved getting familiar with and equipping Ladder Engine 4, the new truck. Following the training session, Ladder 4 was on display for local media, as well as elected officials. Mayor Pennington and Council Member Moseley were both present to see the unveiling. Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft was there along with local Warren firefighters.
The Warren FD graphics on the truck were designed and applied by MK3 Graphics locally in Warren.
Ladder 4 officially became operational as part of the Warren Fire Department's fleet as of Monday evening, September 14, 2020.
