Warren Fire Department responds to four calls

September 2, the Warren Fire Department responded to three calls. Two involved a gas leak at the same location and the other was a smoke scare caused by an electrical shortage. September 4, the department was called out on a false alarm. In each case only the fireman on duty answered the call and took care of the issue. No volunteers were summoned.
The Fire Department is now in possession of the new, used fire engine ladder truck authorized by the Warren City Council. It will have to be fully equipped and have new paintings and markings put on.
