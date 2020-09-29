Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Warren School Board adopts 2020-2021 budget


In a called school board meeting conducted September 28, four of the seven board members were present to consider the budget for the school year 2020-2021.  Superintendent  Bryan Cornish went over the total numbers as presented in writing to the members.  School Treasurer Debbie Margraves was also in attendance.

The budget as presented showed a revenue stream of $12,449,933.74 with expenditures of $12,194,258.01.  After a brief discussion, the board voted 4-0 to approve the budget.

Board member Joey Cathey asked the superintendent if the budget includes any major projects for the coming year.  Mr. Cornish said the only major project is some funding to use in a joint venture with the City of Warren to repair and upgrade the Warren Cultural Center.

