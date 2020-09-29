Warren School Board adopts 2020-2021 budget

In a called school board meeting conducted September 28, four of the seven board members were present to consider the budget for the school year 2020-2021. Superintendent Bryan Cornish went over the total numbers as presented in writing to the members. School Treasurer Debbie Margraves was also in attendance.
Board member Joey Cathey asked the superintendent if the budget includes any major projects for the coming year. Mr. Cornish said the only major project is some funding to use in a joint venture with the City of Warren to repair and upgrade the Warren Cultural Center.
