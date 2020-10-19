$1.9 Million Dollars of Small Business Loan Money Available

Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District has been awarded CARES ACT REVOLVING LOAN funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration to assist small businesses directly affected by Covid-19 pandemic. Businesses within the 10 County area of the Southeast District are eligible to apply. This includes Ashley Bradley, Drew and Cleveland Counties.
To apply or learn more about the program contact Lara Owings, Loan Officer at 870-536-1971 or email lara.owings@southeastarkansas.org. Gregg Reep of Bradley County is Chairman of the South Arkansas Venture Enterprises Board that administers the funds along with another revolving loan fund.
The CARES ACT funding will provide minimum loans of $5000.00 and maximum loams of $50,000.00, repayable over five years with a one year deferral option. Money can be borrowed to pay rent/mortgage, payroll, fixed expenses supplies and equipment. Businesses with 150 employees or less are eligible. Interest rate is 4%.
Referrals from financial institutions within the 10 county area will be accepted. Collateral and financial statements will be required. Personal guarantees may be required and a current business plan must be submitted.
The funding must be utilized timely. Please contact Lara Owings or Board Chairman Reep with questions or to secure additional information. This is a chance to get a loan at 4% interest.
