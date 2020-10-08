2020 Election underway: A first look into the ballot voters will see

Early voting begins in Arkansas October 19. Election Day is November 3. But in effect, the voting has begun as absentee voting is underway and will continue till election day. It is estimated there may be more votes cast by absentee and early voting than on November 3. Time will tell.
Salineriverchronicle.com wants all the voters of our area, especially Bradley County to know what is on the ballot and be educated on the contested races. In this story, we will begin with the Bradley County ballot for President of the United States. They are listed in the order they are listed on the ballot:
- Joseph R. Biden/ Kamala Harris, V.P. / Democrat
- Don Blankenship / William Mohr, V.P. / Constitution
- Brock Pierce / Karla Ballard, V.P. / Ind.
- Brian Carroll / Amar Patel, V.P. / American Solidarity
- Kanye West / Michelle Tidball, V.P. / Ind.
- Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente / Darcy, G. Richardson, V.P. / Ind.
- C. L. Gammon / Phil Collins, V.P. / Ind.
- Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker, V.P. / Green
- John Richard Myers / Tiara Suzanne Lusk, V.P. / Life and Liberty
- Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence, V.P. / Republican
- Phil Collins / Billy Joe Parker, V.P. / Ind.
- Gloria La Riva / Sunil Freeman, V.P. / Socialism and Liberation
- Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen, V.P. / Libertarian
These are the candidates on the ballot in Arkansas for President and Vice President of the United States. It is important that all registered voters vote either by absentee, early or in person. Make sure you have your ID when voting.
We will be posting an additional series of articles about other candidates and issues on the 2020 ballot.
